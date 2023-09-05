Home  >  News

Cyclist, gun-toting ex-cop involved in road rage incident face off in Senate probe

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 05 2023 10:13 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The cyclist involved in a viral road rage incident in the Philippines with an ex-cop finally comes out to attend a Senate probe into the altercation. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 5, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   road rage incident   road rage   PNP   Philippine National Police   Senate  