Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Indonesia is a crucial opportunity for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to advance the country's national interest, a think tank said Tuesday.

Marcos' attendance at the ASEAN Summit comes about a month after China's use of water cannons on Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

Beijing also recently released a new 10-dash line map featuring its extended territorial claims in the South China Sea, which Manila rejected in a diplomatic protest.

"This is a critical time for the President to use this engagement to push our national interest to protect our own sovereignty and our own access to our exclusive economic zone," Dindo Manhit, president of policy think tank Stratbase ADR Institute, told ANC's "Headstart."

The summit is also a good opportunity to encourage a "stronger stance" in promoting peaceful solutions and settling disputes in the Indo-Pacific region based on international law, Manhit said.

"And maybe ASEAN, as a collective nation, should start evolving what I call maritime policy...whereby we can base it all on our 2016 arbitral award, which has been quoted and used by other ASEAN members," he added.

Marcos will join other leaders of the 10-member regional bloc in several meetings with other countries, including China, to exchange views on key regional and international issues, build consensus on matters of mutual interest, and provide "policy direction" for the ASEAN community, an official from the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Daniel Espiritu, Marcos will push for the ASEAN to release a statement against Beijing’s growing incursions in the South China Sea.

"Definitely, there are external partners who support us, but I cannot say at this point if it will be at the level of consensus," Espiritu said.