Special COVID-19 vaccination week ikinakasa sa Setyembre 26-30

Posted at Sep 05 2022 08:32 PM

Umaasa ang Department of Health na tataas din ang bilang ng mga mababakunahan sa special vaccination week na ikinakasa sa katapusan ng Setyembre. Malayo pa rin kasi sa target ang bansa pagdating sa pamamahagi ng unang booster shot, kahit higit 1 buwan na mula nang ilunsad ang PinasLakas campaign. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Lunes, 5 Setyembre 2022

