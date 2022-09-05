Special COVID-19 vaccination week ikinakasa sa Setyembre 26-30
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 05 2022 08:32 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol, coronavirus
- /overseas/09/05/22/toddler-dies-after-left-in-bus-for-hours-in-japan
- /business/09/05/22/opec-agrees-oil-output-cut-to-prop-up-prices
- /sports/09/05/22/fiba-u18-gilas-women-off-to-promising-start
- /entertainment/09/05/22/dreammaker-abs-cbn-to-form-boy-group-with-mld-entertainment-kamp-global
- /news/09/05/22/400-employees-retirees-at-risk-if-ibc-closes-in-2023-ceo