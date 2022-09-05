Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Typhoon Hinnamnor has already left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), but parts of the country will still experience rains on Monday due to the habagat or southwest monsoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast, PAGASA said Ilocos Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales, and Bataan will likely have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible in these areas, according to PAGASA.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will face partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms because of the monsoon or localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible, PAGASA said.

Based on the latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) issued Sunday, 180 people were preemptively evacuated due to Henry.

About 321 people, or 110 families, were also affected by the typhoon across 2 provinces in Luzon.

One death from Henry was also reported, the NDRRMC said, but this is still being validated.

The provincial government of Batanes also reported agricultural damage worth P6.2 million due to Henry.

--TeleRadyo, 5 September 2022