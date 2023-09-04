Home  >  News

Senators scrutinize OVP’s P500-M confidential funds in proposed 2024 budget

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 04 2023 10:58 PM

The Philippine Senate Finance Committee approved the proposed 2024 budgets for the vice president’s office and the education department she concurrently heads.

Sara Duterte defended the inclusion of confidential intelligence funds in her budgets. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 4, 2023
