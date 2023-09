Watch more on iWantTFC

Members of the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council evacuate residents as floodwaters rise in Barangay Tatalon, Quezon City on Aug. 31, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File

Thousands of people remain in government shelters Monday despite the exit of Typhooon Hanna from the Philippine area of responsibility.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council spokesman Director Edgar Posadas confirmed 2 fatalities as well as one missing following the onslaught of Typhoons Goring and Hanna as well as the southwest monsoon.

Occupied government shelters went down from 400 to 52, housing 3251 individuals or 915 families

Posadas said he expects more people to go back to their homes as the weather improves. "They were saying that by Wednesday gaganda na ang weather," he said.

The disaster official said the cyclones left 1,349 damaged houses including 226 that were completely destroyed.

Estimated damage to infrastructure is at P130 million while damage to agriculture is at P421 million so far.