Suspension or lifetime ban? LTO to decide on ex-cop's driver's license

The Land Transportation Office is set to issue a resolution this week on the penalty against ex-cop Wilfredo Gonzales who was caught on video cocking a gun at a motorist.

Gonzales was seen on the viral video getting off a red sedan to confront and hit a cyclist in the head before cocking a gun at him. The video was taken on August 8 this year.

Gonzales was a no-show at an LTO hearing where he was asked to air his side on 4 traffic violations: reckless driving, disregard of traffic signs, obstruction of traffic and improper person to operate a vehicle.

Only Gonzales' son appeared at the hearing, according to LTO NCR assistant regional director Hanz Ley Lim.

In an interview, LTO chief Asec. Vigor Mendoza II said Gonzales' no show means the agency will be forced to decide based only on the evidence at hand.

He said drivers who commit major traffic offenses could face a temporary suspension or a lifetime ban on driving. "Malamang bukas maglabas na siya ng desisyon," he said.

"If there is no justifiable reason na maglabas siya ng baril, suspensyon po 'yan," he said.

The PNP Quezon City Police District has filed an alarms and scandals complaint against him, under Article 155 of the Revised Penal Code while the Senate intends to conduct its own investigation.