MANILA — Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman on Monday expressed opposition to the P500-million confidential fund request of Vice President Sara Duterte's office for 2024.

"As far as I’m concerned I don’t want a reduction, I want a complete elimination of that confidential fund," Lagman told ANC's "Headstart" when asked whether he expected the amount to shrink or be approved by lawmakers.

"Traditionally… that is not part of the mandate of the Office of the Vice President," he added.

Confidential expenses of Duterte's office rose to P125 million in 2022, from zero confidential expenses in 2021 under former Vice President Leni Robredo, according to state auditors.

In August, the Office of the Vice President's P2.385-billion budget request for next year breezed through the House Appropriations Committee.

This is despite the objections of the Makabayan bloc over the office's P125-million confidential fund last year.



Lagman said the public could expect a more extensive deliberation and interrogation of the proposed confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President in the plenary.

—ANC, September 4, 2023