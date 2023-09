Calumpit still in state of calamity 5 weeks after Egay

Watch more on iWantTFC

Courtesy of TeleRadyo Serbisyo

For the past month, the town of Calumpit, Bulacan has remained in a state of calamity due to floods brought on by Super Typhoon Egay and succeeding storms.

Calumpit was first placed under a state of calamity last July 30 after 85% of the town’s 115,000 residents were affected by floods.

Schools in Calumpit affected by the floods implemented shifting schedules to allow students to use classrooms that were not flooded.

A youth carries books as students save items from classrooms at a flooded school in Calumpit, Bulacan on Saturday. Earvin Perias, AFP

John Paul Adriano, Calumpit, Bulacan MDRRMO staff, said that as of Monday, the state of calamity has not been lifted as the town remains under1-4 feet of water due to high tide. At least 2 barangays remain impassable to light vehicles, he said.

Classes in all levels for both public and private schools were suspended Monday due to the floods.

Adriano said it could take another week before the floods are completely gone.