5-anyos na bata patay matapos bugbugin ng amain

Watch more on iWantTFC

Isang 5-anyos na bata ang patay matapos bugbugin umano ng kanyang amain.

Ayon kay Police Lt. Col. Pablito Naganag, San Pedro municipal police station police chief, lumabas na namatay ang biktima dahil sa blunt traumatic injuries of the head and chest at fractured right thigh area.

Nasa barangay umano ang nanay ng bata nang nangyari ang pambubugbog. Pangatlong asawa na ng nanay ang amain ng bata.

Ayon kay Naganag, plano nilang kasuhan ang amain ng bata ngayong araw.