1 dead, hundreds displaced due to rains in Valenzuela City

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 04 2023 11:15 PM | Updated as of Sep 04 2023 11:19 PM

Enhanced monsoon rains and a series of typhoons disrupted the activities in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces, and damaged half a billion pesos in crops. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 4, 2023
