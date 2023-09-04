Home > News 1 dead, hundreds displaced due to rains in Valenzuela City ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 04 2023 11:15 PM | Updated as of Sep 04 2023 11:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Enhanced monsoon rains and a series of typhoons disrupted the activities in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces, and damaged half a billion pesos in crops. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 4, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Valenzuela City habagat southwest monsoon flooding heavy rains weather /video/news/09/04/23/pnp-to-reclaim-benefits-of-ex-cop-in-road-rage-video/video/news/09/04/23/espinosa-acquitted-of-illegal-possession-of-firearms/video/news/09/04/23/marcos-expected-to-raise-west-ph-sea-issue-during-asean-summit/video/business/09/04/23/price-cap-on-rice-to-take-effect-tuesday/video/news/09/04/23/vp-sara-duterte-defends-intel-funds