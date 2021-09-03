Home  >  News

Senators ignore Duterte's demand to stop corruption probe

Posted at Sep 04 2021 01:47 AM | Updated as of Sep 04 2021 02:28 AM

Philippine senators are undeterred by President Rodrigo Duterte's demand for them to stop probing alleged fund anomalies. They vow to continue doing it in line with their jobs. Joyce Balancio has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 3, 2021
