Gov't forms new anti-corruption body amid Duterte tirades

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 04 2021 03:16 AM

The Philippine government forms a new anti-corruption body shortly after President Rodrigo Duterte launched fresh attacks against senate probes. Mike Navallo reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 3, 2021
