https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2021/news/05/07/20210426-covid-hospital-nkti-rtr-5.jpgMANILA— The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday warned the public against using anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as an alternative treatment for severe COVID-19 cases, as key medication Tocilizumab remained scarce.

Tocilizumab is an an anti-inflammatory drug currently used by doctors worldwide to treat severe and critical COVID-19 patients.

In an interview on Teleradyo, FDA Director General Eric Domingo reiterated that there is not enough evidence yet to prove that ivermectin helps with alleviating COVID-19 symptoms.

"Hanggang ngayon kasi wala pa ring scientific proof that would say na itong ivermectin ay nakakatulong sa management or prevention ng COVID-19," Domingo said.

(Until now, there is no proof that ivermectin will help in the management and prevention of COVID-19.)

"Alam natin na mayroon siyang side effects sa utak, sa atay, sa bato, kaya kung hindi naman tayo sigurado sa benefit, hindi talaga natin ma-advise sa mga tao na i-take ang gamot na alam nating may possible na adverse events or side effects," he added.

(We know that this would have side effects in the brain, liver, and kidneys. We advise people not to take any medication that has possible adverse events or side effects.)

The official also noted that the United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also issued a warning against the drug as more Americans used it to treat COVID-19.

"Sobrang taas din ng dami ng poisoning at toxicity from the use of ivermectin, na hindi naman tayo sigurado pa kung makakatulong siya... hintayin na lang po muna natin na matapos ang clinical trials."

(The use of ivermectin also caused high cases of poisoning and toxicity... we just have to wait until the end of its clinical trials.)

Local trials for ivermectin will start this month, according to the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

Several doctors have warned the public against using the anti-parasitic drug to treat COVID-19, saying a a number of Filipinos were still infected with the illness despite using the drug.

The FDA in May granted a certificate of product registration (CPR) for locally-produced ivermectin as an anti-parasitic drug for humans.

