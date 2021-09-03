Home  >  News

Duterte's allies rush Office of the President's budget

Posted at Sep 04 2021 01:57 AM | Updated as of Sep 04 2021 02:43 AM

President Rodrigo Duterte's House allies rush his office's budget through committee deliberations to the dismay of opposition lawmakers. Details from RG Cruz. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 3, 2021
