'Costlier' PPEs bought during Aquino admin not true: ex-gov't official
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 04 2021 02:50 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, Rodrigo Duterte, Duterte, Harry Roque, PPEs, Aquino administration
- /video/news/09/04/21/coa-we-cannot-audit-ph-red-cross
- /overseas/09/04/21/qanon-shaman-pleads-guilty-to-us-capitol-attack
- /video/news/09/04/21/dutertes-allies-rush-office-of-the-presidents-budget
- /video/news/09/04/21/senators-ignore-dutertes-demand-to-stop-corruption-probe
- /sports/09/04/21/denice-zamboanga-believes-she-won-against-seo-see-ham