'Costlier' PPEs bought during Aquino admin not true: ex-gov't official

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 04 2021 02:50 AM

A former Philippine government official disputes the claim of President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman that medical gear bought by the preceding Aquino administration cost much more than protective equipment purchased by the current government. More from Johnson Manabat. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 3, 2021
