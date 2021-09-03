Home  >  News

COA: We cannot audit PH Red Cross

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 04 2021 02:46 AM | Updated as of Sep 04 2021 02:53 AM

Philippine state auditors say they cannot comply with President Rodrigo Duterte's plan for them to look into the expenses of the Philippine Red Cross. The President earlier accused Red Cross chairman Senator Richard Gordon of using the non-government agency to promote his political career. Warren de Guzman reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 3, 2021
