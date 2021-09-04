Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Multa at pagkakakulong ang naghihintay sa mga sangkot sa pagbebenta ng mga COVID-19 experimental drug gaya Tocilizumab na may malaking patong sa gitna ng shortage gamot na ito, ayon sa Department of Health.

Ayon kay Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, aabot sa 1 hanggang 10 taong pagkakakulong at multang P5,000 hanggang P1 milyon ang posibleng harapin ng mga sangkot dito.

"One year to 10 years ang imprisonment and P5,000 hanggang P1 million [na multa], this is based on the discretion of the court. Ito ang gagawin natin when we find facilities or drugstores that are doing or going beyond the suggested retail price," ani Vergeire sa isang public press briefing.

Nabanggit ito ni Vergeire matapos maiulat ang paglaganap ng mga online seller na nagbebenta ng overpriced na Tocilizumab, na ginagamit sana para magamot ang malulubhang kaso ng COVID-19.

Nasa P13,000 hanggang P25,000 ang suggested retail price ng gamot. Pero may mga nag-aalok umano ng Tocilizumab na aabot sa P50,000 hanggang P130,000 kada vial.

Sa ngayon ay may kakulangan ng stock ng Tocilizumab, ayon sa DOH, at inaasahang magtatagal ang shortage hanggang katapusan ng taon.

— Laging Handa 4 Setyembre 2021