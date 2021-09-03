Home  >  News

Pantawid ng Pag-ibig: Mga tricycle driver sa barangay sa QC hinatiran ng tulong

Sep 03 2021

Kapos pa rin ang kita ng maraming tricycle driver sa San Francisco Del Monte sa Quezon City kaya hirap pa rin silang tustusan ang pangangailangan ng kanilang pamilya. Dinalhan sila ng tulong ng ABS-CBN sa pamamagitan ng Pantawid ng Pag-ibig: Pilipino para sa Pilipino. Nagpa-Patrol, Bernadette Sembrano. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 3 Setyembre 2021. 
 

