Executive, legislative branches are separate, lawmaker says
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 03 2021 10:57 AM
ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, Rodrigo Duterte, Stella Quimbo, Senate, COVID-19, Senate investigations
- /overseas/09/03/21/domestic-workers-sa-hk-rumarampa-for-a-cause
- /business/09/03/21/dollar-near-one-month-low-as-payrolls-test-looms
- /news/09/03/21/ping-probes-alleged-overpriced-ambulances
- /news/09/03/21/health-workers-benefits-first-before-building-memorial
- /news/09/03/21/coa-cant-audit-philippine-red-cross-says-ex-ogcc-head