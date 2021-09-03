Watch more on iWantTFC

The executive and legislative branches of government are expressly separate under the Constitution, a lawmaker said Friday after President Rodrigo Duterte told senators not to investigate ongoing programs of government agencies.

In a public address aired Thursday night, Duterte reportedly said Senate investigations "derail" and "delay" these programs. In an earlier speech after the chamber began looking into the Department of Health's management of COVID-19 funds, he also said these inquiries lead nowhere.

"There are 3 branches of government and the delineation is quite clear under the Constitution, so I believe the Senate will proceed as they deem appropriate," Marikina City Rep. Stella Quimbo told ANC's Headstart when asked for a reaction to Duterte's latest statement.

Quimbo also said while it "may be quite confusing" that Duterte lauded Health Sec. Francisco Duque III after saying last month that he would accept the minister's voluntary resignation, she is "not as surprised" because "we are now used to his style."

The Philippines passed the 2 million mark in coronavirus cases on Wednesday. In his speech on Thursday, Duterte commended Duque and said the consolation is that 1.8 million of those cases have recovered.