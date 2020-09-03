'Trabaho lang para sa bayan': Duque shuns calls to resign

MANILA - Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Thursday urged critics calling for his resignation to wait for the results of the investigation into the alleged anomalies in the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

“Antayin natin 'yung resulta ng investigation,” said Duque in an interview on ABS-CBN Teleradyo.

A task force led by the Department of Justice is conducting its own investigation on the PhilHealth mess. The task force is expected to submit a report by Sept. 14.

“Alam naman ninyo na dati na akong naging kalihim. Ito ay pangalawang beses kumbaga, what else do I have to prove? Wala naman, trabaho lang para sa bayan at para din makatulong maging tagumpay ang administrasyon ni Pangulong Duterte,” said Duque.

The Senate Committee of the Whole on Tuesday recommended the filing of criminal charges against Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and several former and incumbent officials of the PhilHealth over alleged anomalies at the state health insurer.

Duque sits as ex-officio member of the PhilHealth’s board of directors.

Several senators earlier called for Duque's resignation over lapses in the health department's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Duterte shunned the call, deciding to retain the health chief.

“Trabaho lang kasi ito lahat. Unang-una, hindi naman tayo humingi nitong trabahong ito. Tayo ay inanyayahan ng Pangulo na tulungan siya sa kanyang administrasyon,” he said.