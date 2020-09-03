Senate to create committee to look into PhilHealth funds
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 03 2020 10:10 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Senate, PhilHealth, PhilHealth funds, PhilHealth corruption controversy
- /news/09/05/20/pirma-kapamilya-umarangkada-sa-mandaluyong
- /business/09/05/20/alamin-nagbabadyang-rollback-sa-produktong-petrolyo-simula-setyembre-8
- /life/09/05/20/hk-based-pinoy-publisher-hopes-to-refocus-lens-on-filipino-achievements-in-new-book
- /business/09/05/20/alamin-nagbabadyang-rollback-sa-produktong-petrolyo-simula-setyembre-8
- /news/09/05/20/2529-new-coronavirus-cases-take-ph-tally-to-234570