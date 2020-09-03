Home  >  News

Senate to create committee to look into PhilHealth funds

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 03 2020 10:10 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The Philippine Senate is not done looking into PhilHealth. The upper chamber is set to examine the state insurer's funds which were earlier revealed to be almost depleted. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 3, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Senate   PhilHealth   PhilHealth funds   PhilHealth corruption controversy  