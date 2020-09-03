Home  >  News

Senado bubuo ng komiteng sisilip sa pondo ng PhilHealth

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 03 2020 07:55 PM

Ipasisilip ng Senado ang totoong estado ng pondo ngayon ng PhilHealth. Pinaiimbestigahan din ng Senado ang mga ospital at doktor na posibleng sangkot sa anomalya sa ahensiya. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 3 Setyembre 2020

