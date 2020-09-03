Pagtatambak ng synthetic white sand sa Manila Bay inulan ng batikos

Sinimulan na ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources ang paglalagay ng synthetic white sand sa Manila Bay bilang bahagi daw ng rehabilitasyon nito. May ilang natuwa, pero mayroon ding tumutol lalo't umamin ang DENR na nananatiling madumi ang tubig doon. Nagpa-Patrol, April Rafales. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 03 Setyembre 2020

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.