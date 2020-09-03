Pagtatambak ng synthetic white sand sa Manila Bay inulan ng batikos
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 03 2020 08:31 PM
PatrolPh, Tagalog news, balita, TV Patrol, Manila Bay, reclamation, white sand, DENR, Department of Environment and Natural Resources
- /sports/09/05/20/tennis-djokovic-through-to-last-16-as-bizarre-delay-shrouds-us-open
- /news/09/05/20/2-more-house-of-representatives-employees-infected-with-covid-19
- /news/09/05/20/pagasa-typhoon-kristine-to-exit-par-saturday-night
- /news/09/05/20/2-pinoy-survivors-from-sea-mishap-off-japan-now-in-contact-with-families-several-still-missing
- /news/09/05/20/transport-group-payagan-ang-biyahe-ng-jeep-sa-mga-rutang-may-napakaraming-tao