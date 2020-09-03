Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Pagtatambak ng synthetic white sand sa Manila Bay inulan ng batikos

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 03 2020 08:31 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Sinimulan na ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources ang paglalagay ng synthetic white sand sa Manila Bay bilang bahagi daw ng rehabilitasyon nito. May ilang natuwa, pero mayroon ding tumutol lalo't umamin ang DENR na nananatiling madumi ang tubig doon. Nagpa-Patrol, April Rafales. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 03 Setyembre 2020

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   Manila Bay   reclamation   white sand   DENR   Department of Environment and Natural Resources  