NBI probes more than 20 medical facilities for questionable PhilHealth claims

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 03 2020 10:06 PM

The National Bureau of Investigation is looking into more than 20 medical facilities for questionable claims from state insurer, PhilHealth. One of those facilities is a hospital that allegedly conducted fake medical missions to get millions worth of compensation from PhilHealth. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 3, 2020
 
