Home  >  News

TV Patrol

'Kasabwat' na tricycle driver sa Jolo bombing tinutugis

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 03 2020 08:47 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Pinaghahanap na ng mga awtoridad ang tricycle driver na naghatid sa hinihinalang suicide bomber na nagpasabog noong isang linggo sa Jolo, Sulu. Ayon din sa militar may hindi bababa sa 5 pang batang dayuhan ang nasa poder ng kinikilala nilang mastermind sa mga pambobomba sa Sulu. Nagpa-Patrol, Chiara Zambrano. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 03 Setyembre 2020

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   Jolo twin blast   terorismo   terrorism   suicide bomber   Jolo Sulu  