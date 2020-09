'Di puwedeng paikutan': Gierran's anti-fraud background, added value to PhilHealth, says Duque

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

MANILA - The newly appointed chief of PhilHealth may have no experience with public health but his background as former director of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is an added value, according to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

Duque believes that Dante Gierran has what it takes to head the embattled corporation.

"Wala namang kaduda-duda doon dahil abugado siya tapos CPA siya so merong value added. Meron siyang karanasan sa mga anti-fraud activities,” said Duque in an interview on ABS-CBN Teleradyo on Thursday.

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Gierran as PhilHealth chief, replacing Ricardo Morales who resigned due to health reasons.

Gierran had said that he would be bringing to PhilHealth his knowledge in financial management, law, insurance, and investigation.

“‘Di siya pwedeng paikutan dahil marunong siya sa lahat ng anti-fraud activities kesa financial systems, fraud alam niya 'yan,” said Duque.