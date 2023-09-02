Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The first day of the dry run for the contactless toll collections was hounded by a deluge of motorists who installed RFIDs, causing long queues in some toll plazas, the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) said on Saturday.

The first day of the dry run was successful except for the "biggest issue" they encountered on Friday, he said, which was the RFID sticker installation in participating toll plazas.

North Luzon Expressway, South Luzon Expressway, Cavite-Laguna Expressway, and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, are among the participating expressways for the dry run, based on TRB's advisory.

"Kung... medyo masama ang panahon dahil maulan. Medyo [nagko-cause] ng pagbagal dito sa ating installation activity," said TRB spokesperson Julius Corpus.

"Pagka basa, hindi natin malagyan ng headlight pati sa windshield naman, ayaw buksan ng mga motorista yung... sasakyan para papasukin 'yung mga installers natin kaya't medyo nagbabagal ang ating installation activity kahapon," Corpus added.

The delays for RFID installation caused by the bad weather led to a long queue, he said.

"Madali rin namang naibsan ito dahil isa o dalawang toll plaza lang naman nangyari 'yun," he said.

TRB is conducting dry run for a contactless toll collections in expressways beginning Friday, Sept. 1, and would last until the end of October.

The dry run's implementation in expressways will be gradual, he said, so the participating plazas would not be choked by the contactless system.