Home > News Marcos Jr. vows to push back after China's release of 10-dash line map ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 02 2023 12:30 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine president vows to push back against China's expansive claims in its 10-dash line map. A maritime expert suggests that this be countered by a Philippine map that's backed by international law. Rod Macenas has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 1, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: China Ferdinand Marcos Jr 10-dash line map China 10-dash line map /business/09/02/23/smc-now-exclusive-distributor-of-ferrari-in-ph/sports/09/02/23/tekken-7-ak-marches-on-to-iesf-gold-medal-match/sports/09/02/23/fiba-gilas-fights-for-pride-vs-china/sports/09/02/23/team-usas-secret-staying-connected-having-no-ego/video/entertainment/09/02/23/what-christmas-songs-made-jose-mari-chan-famous