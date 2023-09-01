Home  >  News

Marcos Jr. vows to push back after China's release of 10-dash line map

Posted at Sep 02 2023 12:30 AM

The Philippine president vows to push back against China's expansive claims in its 10-dash line map. A maritime expert suggests that this be countered by a Philippine map that's backed by international law. Rod Macenas has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 1, 2023
