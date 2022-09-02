Transport groups seek better Edsa bus routes

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Transport groups are calling for an improvement in the routes of buses that ply Edsa, as the government looks for ways to continue the Libreng Sakay program for the Edsa bus carousel beyond December 2022.

Samahan ng Transport Operators ng Pilipinas (STOP) Managing Director Juliet de Jesus told TeleRadyo Friday that they have asked government to allow them to return to their pre-pandemic routes.

“Kung ganoon po ang mangyayari, hindi na nila itutuloy itong kanilang project na Libreng Sakay, eh sa amin po naman wala pong problema yan, dahil kami po, nag-file na po kami ng petition for balik ruta para hindi po kami nahihilo sa mga ginagawa nila sa amin,” she said.

(If they don't want to continue the LIbreng Sakay, that's fine by us because we have already filed a petition to allow us to return to our old routes. The current policies are confusing.)

“Nagtataka lang po kami, magpuputol-putol nilang linya, tapos nagkaroon po ng balik ruta dito po sa opening ng klase, eh nahihilo pa rin po kami dahil yung iba pa sa ruta na ipinapa-implement ngayon, eh yun pa rin pong GCQ route na nakuha namin na aming inirereklamo na maikli,” she noted.

(We are wondering because they shortened our routes, then reopened some routes for the opening of classes, but some of the GCQ routes are still in place.)

De Jesus called on government to make sure that the routes of bus drivers no longer overlap.

"Wag niyo na kaming pag-awayin. Ibalik niyo na lang kami sa dati naming nirurutahan na talaga naman pong ever since makikita mo wala naman po tayong nagiging problema sa mga ruta naming totoo. Tapos po, wala po silang iisipin ng alternate dito, alternate doon,” she added.

(Don't make us quarrel anymore. Bring back our old routes--as you can see, we've never had a problem with those. We no longer have to thung of alternate routes.)

Elvira Medina of the National Center for Commuter Safety and Protection, meanwhile, said commuting seems to have become more complicated for their employees ever since the Edsa bus carousel program was implemented.

“Kasi po, ang nangyayari po ang ating mga commuters at nahihirati po sa libre pero, alam naman po natin na, wala namang forever, ‘di ba? We have to stand by our own. Kailangan lang, very well regulated,” she said.

(I know commuters are getting used to free rides, but nothing lasts forever, right? We have to stand by our own. We just need a well regulated transport system.)

“May mga employees po kami na nanggagaling sa Valenzuela, it takes them about 2-3 hours para dumating dito sa opisina namin dito sa Morato. Hindi katulad po dati, na nakakasakay sila ng mga buses mula doon sa Malinta,dire-diretso na po hanggang sa Kamuning, nakakababa na sila doon so isang sakay lang.”

(We have employees from Valenzuela, it now takes them 2-3 hours to get to our office in Morato. Before, they rode buses from Malinta that took them straight to Kamuning.)

“Ngayon po putol-putol yung kanilang sinasakyan para makadating sa Edsa carousel, at ang ginagawa po nila, sumasakay sila hanggan doon sa may 7-Eleven sa Monumento, and then mula doon po sasakay ulit po sila, aakyat po sila doon sa footbridge na napakataas, pagkatapos po pipila doon para lang makababa sa footbridge, pagdating po ng pagbaba sa footbridge pipila ulit sila para sa pila ng carousel, at mula doon naghihintay sila ng bus na pupunta kung saan sila, ang kanilang destination,” she said.

(Their travel now has many stops. They ride till the 7-Eleven in Monumento, then take a ride, then climb a footbridge, then line up to go down said footbridge, then when they reach the bottom, they have to line up for the carousel, then take buses to their destinations from there.)

Medina said commuters may be putting up with the Edsa bus carousel only because it is free, especially amid the rising costs of goods in the Philippines.

“Pero oras na po na mawawala yang libreng sakay dyan, I'm sure mas gugustuhin po nila na sumakay doon na sa mga talagang regular routes na ginagamitan ng mga bus stops.”

(Once the rides are no longer free, I'm sure commuters will prefer to take the regular bus routes.)

--TeleRadyo, 2 September 2022

