The service sector logged the highest COVID-19 cases among workplaces, the labor department said on Monday.

Out of around 48,000 work accident and illness reports that the agency has received, around 4,700 were from firms that recorded coronavirus infections, said Labor Assistant Secretary Maria Teresita Cucueco.

"Nakita namin dito ang karamihan ay nasa service sector... Nandoon po iyong nasa trade, iyong nasa pagtitinda, nasa iba’t-ibang serbisyo na ginagawa," she said in a televised public briefing.

(We saw that most are in the service sector. It includes trade, sales, and other services.)

Cucueco said the service sector was followed by the manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, finance and insurance, and construction sectors.

The labor department, she said, has so far inspected some 72,000 workplaces for compliance with health standards. Erring firms are given some time to comply with regulations before they are fined, added the official.

The Philippines this week breached 2 million COVID-19 cases, about a fifth of which were recorded in the last month alone.

