Dagsa sa pila sa tanggapan ng Bureau of Quarantine ang mga OFW o overseas Filipino workers na nag-a-apply sa Hong Kong para makakuha ng 'yellow card' - na tinatanggap bilang bahagi ng entry permit sa lugar habang wala pa ang digital certificate ng Department of Information and Communication Technology. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 2 Setyembre 2021.