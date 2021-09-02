Home  >  News

Pila ng 'yellow card' dinagsa ng mga OFW na pa-Hong Kong

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 02 2021 07:21 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Dagsa sa pila sa tanggapan ng Bureau of Quarantine ang mga OFW o overseas Filipino workers na nag-a-apply sa Hong Kong para makakuha ng 'yellow card' - na tinatanggap bilang bahagi ng entry permit sa lugar habang wala pa ang digital certificate ng Department of Information and Communication Technology. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 2 Setyembre 2021. 
Read More:  yellow card   OFW   Bureau of Quarantine   Hong Kong   COVID-19   vaccine   quarantine   entry permit   BOQ   DICT   vaccine digital certificate  