Malacañang on Thursday rejected insinuations of a supposed link between the mandatory use of face shields and alleged corruption in government's procurement of the said plastic coverings against COVID-19.

Senators are investigating supposed overpricing in government's purchase of face shields and other medical equipment supplied by a firm with reported ties to a former adviser of President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Wala pong relasyon ‘yan," Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque said of the transaction and government's requirement of face shields in public areas.

"Ang pagsusuot po ng face shields, nakikita n'yo naman sa ating presidential press briefings, ay sang-ayon po sa mga opinyon ng eksperto," he said in a press briefing.

(Those have no relation. The wearing of face shields, as you've seen in our press briefings, is in line with the opinion of experts.)



Asked if officials had discussions on possibly dropping the requirement, Roque said, "Sa ngayon po, wala."

(There is none, for now.)



But the official noted that the World Health Organization was reviewing the "Philippines' experience" in using face shields as an additional layer of protection against COVID-19

"Hintayin po natin 'yong opinion ng WHO," he said.

(Let us wait for the opinion of the WHO.)

The Philippines is "one of the few countries advocating the use of face shields in addition to a mask" as protection against the virus, WHO country representative Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe noted on Tuesday.

The Philippines is battling an uptick in COVID-19 cases linked to the highly infectious Delta variant of the disease. Total infections breached the 2-million mark on Wednesday, with about a fifth of the cases recorded in the past month alone.