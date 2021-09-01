Home  >  News

Hontiveros: Pharmally officials wanted in Taiwan for fraud, embezzlement

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 02 2021 12:02 AM

A Philippine senator bared the alleged criminal profile of foreign businessmen whose company got the bulk of pandemic supply deals with the Duterte government.

But Malacañang is taking up the cudgels for the controversial company. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 1, 2021
 
