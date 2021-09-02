Home  >  News

Health workers' groups mulling 'timeout' amid COVID-19 surge in PH

Posted at Sep 02 2021 11:51 PM

The Philippine government is urged to heed the distress calls of overburdened health workers who are weighing their option to request for another timeout. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 2, 2021
