Health workers hold rally to demand proper compensation from gov't

Posted at Sep 02 2021 12:39 AM

Philippine health workers hold a protest in Manila to demand the release of unpaid benefits and to press for the resignation of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 1, 2021
 
