Lawmakers question DOH's lower proposed COVID-19 response budget for 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 02 2021 10:34 PM

The belief of Philippine health officials that the pandemic will ease up next year leads to a cut in the country's proposed budget for health workers.

But if it's any consolation, the government plans to honor their fallen colleagues with a multimillion-peso memorial wall. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 2, 2021
 
