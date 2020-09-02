Home  >  News

Senate report inirekomenda ang pagtatalaga ng bagong Health secretary

Posted at Sep 02 2020 08:15 PM

Bukod sa pinakakasuhan, inirekomenda rin sa Senate committee of the whole report na palitan na ng pangulo si Health Secretary Francisco Duque III. Nagkasagutan naman sina Sen. Richard Gordon at Sen. Panfilo Lacson sa sesyon nitong hapon ng Miyerkoles. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 2 Setyembre 2020

