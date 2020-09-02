Senate report inirekomenda ang pagtatalaga ng bagong Health secretary

Bukod sa pinakakasuhan, inirekomenda rin sa Senate committee of the whole report na palitan na ng pangulo si Health Secretary Francisco Duque III. Nagkasagutan naman sina Sen. Richard Gordon at Sen. Panfilo Lacson sa sesyon nitong hapon ng Miyerkoles. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 2 Setyembre 2020

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.