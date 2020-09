Senate panel wants Duque sacked

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The Senate Committee of the Whole's report on the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) also recommends the removal of Francisco Duque III as the Philippines' health chief. But for Senator Richard Gordon, there is insufficient evidence to blame the health secretary for the alleges misuse of PhilHealth's controversial interim reimbursement mechanism. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 2, 2020