House lawmakers eye emergency powers for Duterte to fix PhilHealth mess

House lawmakers want to give President Rodrigo Duterte extra powers to fix anomalies at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth).

Health Sec. Francisco Duque, who sits as ex-officio chairman of the state insurer, backs the proposal. He also maintains innocence even as a Senate committee recommends charges against him in connection with the corruption scandal. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 2, 2020