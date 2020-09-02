Home  >  News

House lawmakers eye emergency powers for Duterte to fix PhilHealth mess

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 02 2020 10:53 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

House lawmakers want to give President Rodrigo Duterte extra powers to fix anomalies at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth). 

Health Sec. Francisco Duque, who sits as ex-officio chairman of the state insurer, backs the proposal. He also maintains innocence even as a Senate committee recommends charges against him in connection with the corruption scandal. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 2, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Rodrigo Duterte   House of Representatives   PhilHealth   Francisco Duque   Duterte emergency powers PhilHealth  