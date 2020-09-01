Eastern Visayas suspends entry of returning residents

Eastern Visayas has suspended the entry of residents returning from other parts of the country for 2 weeks to arrest the spread of COVID-19, the head of a transportation assistance program said Wednesday.

The Hatid Tulong program is coordinating with officials in the region, as well as Masbate and Romblon provinces which also have a temporary ban on locally stranded individuals (LSI), said lead convener Presidential Management Staff Assistant Secretary Joseph Encabo.

“Ipinapaalam po namin sa mga LGUs na iyan na kung maaari na po silang tumanggap ay handa na rin po kaming magbigay ng transportation assistance sa mga LSI na kababayan nila,” he said.

(We’ve informed those LGUs that if they can start accepting LSIs again, we are ready to give transportation assistance.)

Some 250 people are currently waiting for the lifting of the moratorium or the negative coronavirus test results needed for their travel, he told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

TeleRadyo, Sept. 2, 2020