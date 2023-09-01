Watch more on iWantTFC

An investigation is underway into the house fire that killed 15 people in Tandang Sora, Quezon City on Thursday.

The house that burned down doubled as a warehouse and workshop for a t-shirt printing business.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said investigators wanted to determine whether there were any lapses committed by local government officials or by people running the business.

— ANC, September 1, 2023