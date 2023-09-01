Home > News Quezon City probes house fire that killed 15 people ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 01 2023 03:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC An investigation is underway into the house fire that killed 15 people in Tandang Sora, Quezon City on Thursday. The house that burned down doubled as a warehouse and workshop for a t-shirt printing business. Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said investigators wanted to determine whether there were any lapses committed by local government officials or by people running the business. 15 dead in Tandang Sora fire — ANC, September 1, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo Read More: fire sunog Quezon City Joy Belmonte /entertainment/09/01/23/marjorie-barretto-hospitalized-reminds-moms-to-stay-healthy/news/09/01/23/typhoon-hanna-to-continue-enhancing-habagat-rains-pagasa/spotlight/09/01/23/ph-joins-other-countries-to-preserve-ecosystems/news/09/01/23/marcos-jr-lauds-small-but-effective-troop-presence-in-wps/news/09/01/23/quezon-city-police-may-bagong-hepe-pnp