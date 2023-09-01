Home  >  News

Quezon City probes house fire that killed 15 people

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2023 03:39 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

An investigation is underway into the house fire that killed 15 people in Tandang Sora, Quezon City on Thursday. 

The house that burned down doubled as a warehouse and workshop for a t-shirt printing business.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said investigators wanted to determine whether there were any lapses committed by local government officials or by people running the business.

— ANC, September 1, 2023

 
Read More:  fire   sunog   Quezon City   Joy Belmonte  