Home > News DOJ suspends implementation of new requirements for outbound travelers ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 01 2023 12:44 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine justice department suspends the implementation of new requirements for outbound travelers. These were meant to fight human trafficking but were criticized by senators and citizens as an unnecessary burden. Mike Navallo reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Aug. 31, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Philippine justice department new requirements outbound travelers DOJ /video/news/09/01/23/habagat-triggers-floods-across-ncr-nearby-provinces/video/news/09/01/23/ph-other-countries-reject-chinas-10-dash-line-map/sports/08/31/23/fiba-chot-reyes-leaves-personal-future-in-sbps-hands/news/08/31/23/yellow-rainfall-warning-up-in-metro-manila-nearby-provinces-pagasa/sports/08/31/23/fiba-france-overcomes-slow-start-crushes-iran