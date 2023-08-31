Home  >  News

DOJ suspends implementation of new requirements for outbound travelers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2023 12:44 AM

The Philippine justice department suspends the implementation of new requirements for outbound travelers. These were meant to fight human trafficking but were criticized by senators and citizens as an unnecessary burden. Mike Navallo reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Aug. 31, 2023
