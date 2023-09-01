Watch more on iWantTFC

A total of 97 cities and towns in the Bangsamoro region have been categorized as areas of concern in the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, police said.

Among the 97 areas, 36 are identified with security concerns, 29 present "immediate" security concerns, and 32 have "grave" security concerns. The remaining 22 areas have no security concerns.

Since the start of the election period on Monday, the Philippine National Police in the Bangsamoro region has established 146 checkpoints in areas of concern.

They are also set to deploy 7,436 police personnel across the region. Police Lt. Col. Jibin Bongcayao said the numbers may still change as they reevaluate the areas.

In the special geographic area in Bangsamoro consisting of 63 barangays, 124,931 registered voters are expected to cast their votes at 67 voting centers, where 553 polling precincts are located. The police categorized the 63 barangays as areas with "grave" security concerns.

Over 2.740 million voters in the Bangsamoro region are expected to participate in the October village polls.

— Report from Lerio Bompat