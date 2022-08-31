Home  >  News

Road repairs sa Roxas Blvd., nirereklamo ng mga motorista

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2022 07:31 AM

MAYNILA—Bukod sa lubak-lubak na kalsada sa Taft Avenue ay nirereklamo rin ng ilang motorista ang road repairs sa kahabaan ng Roxas Boulevard.

Nagpapasikip kasi ito ng daloy ng trapiko, lalo na kapag rush hour. Sinasara rin ang ilan sa mga bahagi ng kalsada, katulad na lang sa bahagi paglagpas ng Cultural Center of the Philippines.

Ang dating apat na lanes ng southbound ay isa na lang dahil sinasara ang nasa gitna tuwing gabi.

Nagsisimula itong road repair sa Roxas Blvd. malapit sa US Embassy, kung saan sakop ang halos kalahati ng southbound lane.

Hindi maiiwasan ng mga sasakayan na magsiksikan sa makitid na espasyong ito.

Tuwing umaga ay nakahambalang din ang ilang metalworks sa kalsada sanhi ng ilang aksidente sa lugar.

Itinuturing na dahilan ng DPWH ang mga overloaded na truck kung bakit madalas kumpunihin ang mga kalsada.

Ipinaplano na rin anilang gumamit ng mas matibay na pundasyon para sa mga kalsada para hindi madalas ang pagkukumpuni nito.—Ulat ni Nico Bagsic, ABS-CBN News

