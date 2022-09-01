Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from PTV

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday said it has reduced its unliquidated cash advances to about P200 million from the P671 million flagged by state auditors.

The Commission on Audit recently said Comelec's advances account as of November 2021 could not be ascertained due to unliquidated funds worth P671.473 million.

"As of the month of August, ang atin pong unliquidated na lamang ay kulang-kulang P200 million of the P600 million as reported po sa COA," said Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia.

"Nagbigay tayo ng instruction sa aming finance department na kinakailangan na bago matapos ang taon ay mas ma-reduce pa ng kalahati iyong natitirang P200 million na unliquidated cash advances," he said in a public briefing.

(As of August, our unliquidated advances are down to P200 million of the P600 million reported by COA. We gave an instruction to our finance department that before the year ends, this needs to be halved.)

The COA earlier said a cash advance should be reported and liquidated "as soon as the purpose for which it was given has been served."

The audit team recommended had recommended issuing letters for the immediate liquidation of outstanding cash advances, as well as withholding salary for those who fail to liquidate their cash advances.