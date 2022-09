Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Thursday said it will prioritize the health capacity of the military, focusing on the mental health of soldiers as it admits the pressure that comes with their duties.

AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said their health programs will also cover the soldiers' families.

"The Armed Forces will continue to prioritize health systems para sa ating mga sundalo. Magkakaroon tayo ng intervention on the mental health system because you know the stress of performing a job, especially doon sa combat areas," said Aguilar during a public briefing.

"At the same time... we need to also sustain the comprehensive program for the family of our soldiers," he added.

"Actually, there are existing systems and processes that are being followed to make sure that the benefit of our soldiers and their dependents are properly taken care of."

Last Aug. 29, National Heroes' Day, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. vowed to build hospitals for military veterans in the Visayas and Mindanao for their health needs.

Aguilar said the AFP is prepared to provide technical support and deploy engineering construction battalions for this "so we can fast track the production of these hospitals."

— Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News