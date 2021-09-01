'Palit-ulo': COVID sufferers wait for patients to be discharged to get slots in isolation facility

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Isolation facilities in Laguna have reached full capacity amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

In the Ligtas COVID Center in Cabuyao, Laguna, facility manager Dr. CJ Cofreros said they are implementing a “palit-ulo” scheme, where an admitted patient has to be discharged before another one can be taken in.

“We have a designated admin personnel who handles or mans the outlines. So they take in calls. So when they take in calls, that is where we get details from them, swab dates, their status, current vital signs, things like that. So before we can actually accept a patient, a currently admitted patient has to be discharged prior to accepting another patient. So technically vacancies are really filled up as soon as possible within the day,” he explained.

“With regards to the number of cases we’re handling here at both facilities for Cabuyao and Calamba, we are at optimal usage or we are using it efficiently as much as possible. All available areas, we’re using it.”

Cofreros said about majority of the cases in their facility are asymptomatic. About 40 percent have mild symptoms, while some 10 percent are showing moderate symptoms.

He said their healthcare workers are well-compensated by the government agencies handling them. They also have all the medical equipment they need.

Cofreros also said they hold various activities for those in their isolation facilities to help ease their anxiety.

“We also cater to patients’ stress, anxiety by providing them with things to do like videoke, Zumba, we have Tiktok challenges. We’ve also had like Easter egg hunts, things like that to make them feel happier.”

“We just do not focus on the physical aspect of healing here. We also focus on the mental and spiritual part of healing,” he said.

--ANC, 1 September 2021