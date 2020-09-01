Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Youth group naniniwalang mas mabuti kung iuurong sa Enero ang pasukan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2020 08:08 PM

Naniniwala ang isang grupo ng kabataan na mas makabubuti para sa mga guro at estudyante kung iurong ang pagbubukas ng klase sa Enero. Ito ay sa kabila ng paggiit ng DepEd na handa sila sa pasukan sa Oktubre 5. Nagpa-Patrol, Jasmin Romero. TV Patrol, Martes, 1 Setyembre 2020

Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   edukasyon   Department of Education   Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan   school opening   School Year 2020-2021   education new normal   TV Patrol   Jasmin Romero  