Unnecessary travel between Metro Manila, provinces still banned: police

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Unnecessary travel to and from Metro Manila and provinces is still banned while the region is under general community quarantine this month, a police official said Tuesday.

Essential workers who travel between these areas need only to present their company IDs at checkpoints, said Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, chief of Joint Task Force COVID-19 Shield.

All other travelers need to get a health certificate from local officials and bring this to the police, which will then coordinate with the province where they are headed and issue a travel authority, he said.

Police will maintain checkpoints to prevent unnecessary travel to provinces and will add officers to businesses that were allowed to reopen, said Eleazar.

Watch his full interview here.

TeleRadyo, Sept. 1, 2020